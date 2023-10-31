Bus 44 continues to operate on a diversion route in Debrecen

DKV Zrt. informs passengers that public utility construction works continue on Hun Street, therefore, until their completion, expected to be closed on Thursday, November 30, 2023, bus route 44 in the direction of Nagyállomás will operate on a diversion route.

Detour route of route 44 heading towards Nagyállomás:

Original route – Szávay Gyula utca – (left) Somlyai utca – (right) Mikepércsi út – original route.

Missing stop: Kerekestelepi bath.

Bus 44 stops at the Somlyai utca stop on the diversion route in the direction of Nagyállomás.

The Company thanks the passengers for their patience and understanding!