Wreath-laying in memory of the heroic dead in Debrecen

Debrecen County Municipality is organizing a commemoration and wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday, November 4, 2023, in memory of the heroic dead of the 1956 revolution and freedom struggle – on the occasion of November 4, the national day of mourning for the suppression of the revolution.

The commemoration program:

8:30 a.m.: Raising the Hungarian flag and lowering it to half-mast on Kossuth Square

9:00 a.m.: Placing a wreath on the memorial plaque of László Iván Kovács on the wall of the Debrecen Vocational Training Center Bethlen Gábor Közgazdasági Technikum és Kollégium building (Piac u. 8.)

9:45 a.m.: Wreath-laying at the headstone in the Debrecen Cemetery

Memorial speech

10:30 a.m.: Wreath-laying at the memorial plaque of the martyred soldiers in the Kossuth barracks

Those wishing to lay a wreath can indicate their intention in writing to protoklov@debrecen.hu by November 2, 2023!