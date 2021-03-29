Man Dealing With Drugs Arrested in Fót

The suspect has been selling different types of drugs in his residence since early 2020, he also stored the drugs in his home.

On March 26th, 2021, before the police had caught him in a fast food restaurant, the man sold cocaine to his two clients for twenty thousand forints per gram in his home. His car and his apartment were searched by the authorities and they seized more than one million forints in cash, drugs and other equipment.

Since the drug trade “seems to be committed in an organized system to ensure his livelihood”, the suspect’s release could jeopardize the evidence, the prosecutor is ordering the most severe coercive measure.

The order is not final but enforceable.

MTI

pixabay