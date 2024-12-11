Advent wreath caused fire in Debrecen

An earlier fire was reported to the fire department on Tuesday afternoon. The fire started on Sunday in Debrecen, on Virág Street.



In the kitchen of a family home, the Advent wreath placed on the table ignited its surroundings, so the kitchen window and the kitchen ceiling were damaged in the fire.

If there is no metal support under the candles, as soon as the candle burns out, the wreath will also catch fire, and if we do not detect the fire in time, the flames will spread to the furniture and then to the room. Whether you buy or make the Advent wreath yourself, make sure that there are candle spikes under the candles. If you don’t have one, don’t light candles. Place the wreath in a place where there are no flammable objects and materials, and do not leave the burning candle unattended for even a minute.

