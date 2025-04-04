Four Debrecen bus routes forced to use detour

On April 5, 2025, Saturday, and April 7, 2025, Monday, from 07:00 to 18:00, asphalt work will be carried out on the section between Határ út, Richter Gedeon Street, and the entrance road of Határ út. During the works, buses 46, 46H, 46Y, and 146 will operate on detour routes in both directions.

April 5, Saturday, from 07:00 to 18:00:

Buses 46 and 46Y will follow the route Kishegyesi út – Határ út – entrance road – Richter Gedeon Street in both directions. These buses will not stop at the Ipari Park, entrance road, FAG, and Richter Gedeon Street (towards Kígyóhagyma Street) stops.

Bus 46H towards Határ út will operate on the route Kishegyesi út – Határ út – entrance road – Richter Gedeon Street – Kígyóhagyma Street – Richter Gedeon Street – entrance road – Határ út. This bus will not stop at the Ipari Park, entrance road, FAG, and Richter Gedeon Street (towards Kígyóhagyma Street) stops.

Buses 46H and 146 towards Nagyállomás will follow the detour route Határ út – entrance road – Richter Gedeon Street – Kígyóhagyma Street – Richter Gedeon Street – entrance road – Határ út – Kishegyesi út. These buses will not stop at Richter Gedeon Street (towards Kígyóhagyma Street), FAG, and Ipari Park, entrance road stops.

Temporary Stops: All buses on detour will stop at temporary stops on the entrance road (at the intersection with Richter Gedeon Street) in both directions.

April 7, Monday, from 07:00 to 18:00:

Buses 46 and 46Y will follow the route Kishegyesi út – Határ út – entrance road – Richter Gedeon Street in both directions. These buses will not stop at the Ipari Park, entrance road, FAG, and Richter Gedeon Street (towards Kígyóhagyma Street) stops.

Bus 46H towards Határ út will operate on the route Kishegyesi út – Határ út – entrance road – Richter Gedeon Street – Kígyóhagyma Street – Richter Gedeon Street. This bus will not stop at the Ipari Park, entrance road, FAG, and Richter Gedeon Street (towards Kígyóhagyma Street) stops.

Buses 46H and 146 towards Nagyállomás will follow the detour route Richter Gedeon Street – Kígyóhagyma Street – Richter Gedeon Street – entrance road – Határ út – Kishegyesi út. These buses will not stop at FAG and Ipari Park, entrance road stops.

Temporary Stops: All buses on detour will stop at temporary stops on the entrance road (at the intersection with Richter Gedeon Street) in both directions.

(DKV)