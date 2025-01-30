Valentine’s Day evening walk in the Debrecen Zoo and Botanical Garden

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the zoo of Debrecen welcomes couples and animal lovers to its special Valentine’s Day program, which offers not only unforgettable experiences, but also a romantic relaxation and a unique evening walk.



At the highly popular event, which will be held for the third time this year, those interested can gain an insight into the exciting nocturnal and adventurous love life of the zoo residents on a special guided walk, while guests who want a special, intimate experience will participate in interactive programs and a culinary journey.

At the event starting at 5:00 p.m. on the evening of February 14th and 15th, you can find out, for example, which is the oldest married couple in the Park and who still maintain an intimate relationship, what criteria the pope-eyed penguins choose a partner based on, who wears the pants among the capuchin monkeys, and which species and how the caretakers prepare for the upcoming wedding. Furthermore, for the last time in the season, those participating in the program can take a magical walk in the fabulously illuminated park of Zoo Debrecen, where the special play of lights enhances the romantic atmosphere.



On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the Park also offers gift ideas for lovers, with which they can not only bring joy to their partner, but also support the noble cause of nature conservation, be it annual passes, entrance tickets, adopting an animal dear to our hearts, or a romantic gift. The program can only be visited by people over the age of 18. A limited number of tickets are available online in advance at a unit price of HUF 11,990.

