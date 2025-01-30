Debrecen Zoo welcomes families and schools to a three-day Bear Carnival

Between February 1st and 3rd Debrecen’s iconic park invites all those who want to recall winter carnival traditions in a truly special environment. Let’s chase the cold winter weather away with a colorful program and celebrate the approach of spring.

The event is organized around the day of the bear spring prediction, according to which, if Dönci, the brown bear, sees his shadow, we can expect a long winter. Traditions and nature in the spirit of its celebration, the Bear Carnival aims to bring the traditions associated with the carnival to life, while also offering entertainment and knowledge.



The rich program organized over three days ensures an unforgettable experience for the whole family. As the opening of the first day on Saturday, visitors dressed for the occasion are welcomed with a carnival costume contest, and Tibi Réti‘s carnival song will enhance the atmosphere. Other programs will also be available during this time such as face painting, mask and masquerade making, candle dipping and a sewing course of teddy bears is also waiting for you.

The Teddy Bear Hospital program offers an opportunity to be playful and interactive, and help children overcome their fear of doctors and hospital treatments, while introduces them to the basics of health care. During their resettlement, equipped with medical equipment, they set up a simulated clinic where children can observe the “treatment” of their own toy teddy bears, thereby strengthening their trust and willingness to cooperate in health care with specialists.



Children can experience the carnival atmosphere through fairy-tale stories, as it is the carnival of Grumpy Bear a puppet show and the Little Bear Tales story-telling add color to the offer. Throughout the duration of the event you can visit the “Teddy Bear World – Zoo Life Pictures” exhibition or the collection of Teddy Bears and Teddy Bear Books on Samburu Panorama Terrace. But there will also be a bear play corner. In addition, visitors can try the family teddy bear selfie point, and you can taste the products of the Tamási bee farm, as well as Dobi gingerbread and other teddy bear treats.



The festive Animals in Action program will offer a whole day’s program, those interested can meet in the framework of bear fortune-telling and feeding, besides Dönci, with the red pandas, proboscis bears and raccoons.



The Park encourages its visitors to bravely put on their most magnificent costume or mask for a more frenetic atmosphere, but there will also be a possibility of creating funny masks or even noisemakers on site.

All program elements are free with a zoo pass or ticket.





Debrecen Zoo

pixabay