On Saturday, March 1st, starting at approximately 12:00 PM, a traffic diversion will take effect in Debrecen. The traffic lane on István Street, coming from Déli sor, will be redirected into the opposite lane under traffic light control.

The utility pipeline installation beneath the intersection has been completed, and road surface restoration will begin next week.

Drivers are advised to pay attention to the posted traffic signs and follow the temporary traffic regulations accordingly.