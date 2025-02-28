New instant noodle factory coming to Hungary

Japanese food industry giant Nissin Foods, a leader in instant meal production, is establishing its second European manufacturing plant in Kecskemét. The 40 billion HUF investment will double the company’s local production capacity, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced in Budapest on Friday.

According to the Ministry’s statement, the new facility will produce instant noodle soups in both bagged and cup formats. The Hungarian government is supporting the investment with over 10 billion HUF, contributing to the increase in the workforce to 600 employees.

The company will use state-of-the-art technology and primarily local raw materials, further expanding the Hungarian supplier network. Currently, 90% of the products made in Kecskemét are exported, and the factory’s annual capacity of over 250 million units will now double.

Szijjártó highlighted that over 200 Japanese companies operate in Hungary, employing 30,000 people, and the government has supported 72 major Japanese investments over the past decade.

He emphasized that food security has become a key national strategic issue in light of recent global crises, reinforcing the importance of a strong domestic food industry. Over the last ten years, Hungary has supported 287 large-scale food industry projects with a total value of 1,400 billion HUF.

