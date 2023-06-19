Apartment rents continued to increase in May in Hungary

According to the latest rent index of KSH-ingatlan.com, in May, apartment rents increased by 1.8 percent nationally and by 0.6 percent in the capital in one month; in one year, rents rose by 15.6 percent nationally and by 16.5 percent in Budapest, the real estate portal told MTI.

László Balogh, the leading economic expert of ingtalan.com, stated that the offer on the sublet market also started to increase. In mid-June, tenants could choose from 14-18 percent more apartments for rent in Budapest and nationally in comparison to the year before, the national rental offer consists of more than 11,800 apartments and houses for rent.

According to an expert from ingtalan.com, if the increase in supply persists, it can curb the rise in rents.

According to their data, in mid-June in Budapest, the average rental price of apartments for rent advertised by owners was HUF 230,000.

The highest rent is in District II., where apartments for rent were offered for HUF 350 thousand and 225 thousand in District XI, and in district XIII., the average rent was HUF 240,000. The cheapest districts include the XVII, XXI. and the XXIII., where apartments are offered to tenants for HUF 150-155 thousand.

The average rent in the county seats is HUF 130,000, but there are significant differences. Veszprém is the most expensive city with an average rent of HUF 167 thousand, followed by Székesfehérvár, Debrecen and Tatabánya with HUF 160-165 thousand.

Salgótarján and Békéscsaba are still among the cheapest big cities, where sublet rents are advertised for HUF 90,000 each, the announcement states.