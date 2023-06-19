Weeks of road repair work will begin on Nagyerdei körút in Debrecen

Large-scale road repairs will begin on Nagyerdei körút in Debrecen on the section between the commercial entrance to the beach and the entrance to the University Square parking lot on June 19, 2023 – Monday – and are scheduled to last until July 13, 2023.

Also on Nagyerdei körút and also on June 19, 2023 – Monday – on the section between Simonyi út and Martinovics utca, large-scale road repairs will begin, which are expected to last until July 12, 2023.

People traveling on Nagyerdei körút are asked to drive carefully around the work areas, in accordance with the posted temporary traffic signals.

(Debreceni Nap)