The warm summer weather continues this week

The summer-like warm weather will continue this week, with temperatures as high as 36 degrees Celsius in some places during the hottest hours. There will be a lot of sunshine, but sometimes showers and thunderstorms are also possible – according to the national, medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Monday, a lot of sunshine can be disturbed only by a few veil and cumulus clouds, precipitation is unlikely. Air movement remains weak, and the highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 28 and 33 degrees.

A lot of sunshine is expected on Tuesday as well, with cumulus and veil clouds, although there may be showers and thunderstorms in places. The air movement mostly remains moderate, the wind only rises in the area of thunderstorms. It is likely to be 12-19 degrees in the morning, and the air will warm up between 29 and 34 degrees in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, in addition to cumulus and veil clouds, there is a prospect of sunny weather, although there may be showers and thunderstorms on this day as well. The wind can only strengthen in the area of thunderstorms. From 14-21 degrees in the morning, the temperature can rise to between 29 and 35 degrees in the afternoon.

A lot of sunshine is expected on Thursday as well, with cumulus and veil clouds. Sporadic showers and thunderstorms may develop with temporary strengthening of the wind. 15-22 degrees in the morning and 28-36 degrees in the afternoon, lower values can be measured in the northeast, and higher values in the west and southwest.

On Friday, in addition to the sun, the formation of cumulus clouds may be stronger and there will also be veil clouds. In several places, you can expect showers, thunderstorms, even violent thunderstorms, and strong or stormy gusts of wind can occur in the vicinity of thunderstorms. The air warms up from 16-23 degrees in the morning to between 28 and 36 degrees, it can be hotter in the south and southeast.

Clouds are expected on Saturday, with several hours of sunshine. Sporadic showers and thunderstorms may occur. The northerly wind will strengthen in many places, stormy gusts may also occur in the area of thunderstorms. The minimum temperature is between 14 and 21 degrees, and the maximum between 25 and 31 degrees.

On Sunday, you can also expect a lot of sunshine, with cumulus and veil clouds, but there may be showers or thunderstorms in some places. The north, north-easterly wind is brisk, sometimes accompanied by strong gusts. The minimum temperature is likely to be between 11 and 19 degrees, and the maximum between 25 and 31 degrees.

