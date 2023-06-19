One person died on a train to Debrecen

The passenger train that left Füzesabony for Debrecen at 5:00 a.m. was waiting for an ambulance in Balmazújváros because a passenger fell ill, Mávinform reported.

The communications department of the National Ambulance Service wrote that the ambulance unit that arrived at the scene was alerted to a middle-aged man’s illness,

unfortunately, despite a long resuscitation attempt, he could not be saved.

The passengers were transported between Balmazújváros and Debrecen by a replacement bus.

(Debreceni Nap)