Hungary Records 45 Covid Deaths, 4,039 New Infections

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Forty-five patients died of a Covid-related illness in the past 24 hours, while 4,039 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

 

So far 5,947,085 people have received a first jab, while 5,728,025 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 1,164,000 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 31,544, while hospitals are treating 1,970 Covid patients, 204 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 859,378 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,692. Fully 797,142 people have made a recovery. There are 22,710 people in official quarantine, while 7,348,118 tests have been officially carried out.

 

