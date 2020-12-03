Szijjártó: FDI Testament to Economy’s Vitality

In spite of ructions in the global economy, Hungary is benefiting from bumper foreign direct investments, Péter Szijjártó, the minister of foreign affairs and trade, said on Wednesday, announcing a new investment by Continental Automotive Hungary.

Szijjártó told a news conference that the world’s second largest automotive supplier is installing 25.6 billion forints (EUR 71m) worth of new machinery in its Budapest and Veszprém plants for the manufacture of a new generation of automotive electronics parts, thereby protecting 4,127 jobs in the two cities. The government is providing a non-refundable grant of 7.7 billion forints to the company in connection with the investment.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay