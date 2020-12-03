Hungary Exports Grow 6.1% YR/YR in September

Hungary’s exports grew by an annual 6.1% to 10.285 billion euros in September, while imports declined by 0.8% to 9.144 billion, according to a second reading of data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The trade surplus was 1.140 billion euros, up from 477 million in the same month a year earlier.

Hungary’s surplus in trade of machinery and vehicles reached 1.561 billion euros while the surplus in food, drink and tobacco products was 205 million.

A 381 million euro deficit was posted in trade of manufactured goods.

Trade with other European Union member states accounted for 78% of Hungary’s exports and 71% of imports during the month.

For the period January-September, Hungary’s exports fell by 7.7% to 75.621 billion euros, while imports dropped by 8.2% to 71.956 billion, with a trade surplus of 3.665 billion.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay