Hungarian Companies Plan 3% Rise in Headcount

Hungarian companies plan to raise headcount by 3%, on average, between April and June, a survey by staffing company ManpowerGroup shows.

The representative survey of 560 employers on their hiring plans shows manufacturing sector companies plan an 11% increase in people on payroll, while companies in the commerce sector expect headcount to rise 6%. In the financial and business sectors, headcount is set to climb 5%. Catering companies expect to cut staff by 6% as pandemic restrictions weigh. Companies in Central Hungary see headcount rising 9%, but businesses in Western Transdanubia expect a 1% reduction in employee numbers.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay