PMI Climbs to 53.2 in February

Hungary’s seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 53.2 points in February from 50.9 in January, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim) said on Tuesday. A PMI over 50 signals expansion in the manufacturing sector. Among the PMI sub-indices, the new orders index climbed from the previous month and remained over 50.

The production volume index also rose and stayed over the 50-point mark, showing expansion for the twelfth month in a row. The employment index increased, and showed growth for the fifth month in a row. Delivery times were longer than in January. The gauge of purchased inventories climbed for the tenth month straight, and was over 50.

hungarymatters.hu