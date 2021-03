Tech giant Google will send cars next week to update its Google Maps Street View feature for 14 big cities in Hungary.

The cars will record images of streets in Miskolc, Eger, Debrecen Szolnok, Nyíregyháza, Békéscsaba, Szentes, Veszprém, Tatabánya, Szombathely, Sopron, Pécs, Kaposvár and Szekszárd. Google added the Street View feature to its map of Hungary in 2013.

