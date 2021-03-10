Faraktár Street Overpass is Slowly Falling Apart

Tóháti Zsuzsa

In the Facebook group Debrecenben Hallottam, it was shared that a very large piece of plaster fell from the Faraktár Street bridge around the sidewalk, which could have had serious consequences if it had fallen on anyone.

The post, meanwhile, was deleted, but Róbert Herpergel visited the site to check the situation.

He writes that he asked Magyar Közút Zrt about the expected date of the reconstruction of the bridge, the necessary resources and where the planning is going. If he receives a response, he will publish it on his Facebook page.

