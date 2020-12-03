Coronavirus – 165 Fatalities, Cases Up 4,136

Fully 165 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died over the past 24 hours, while 4,136 more virus cases have been officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

The total number of cases since the first outbreak in the country has risen to 225,209, while the death toll now stands at 5,142. Fully 65,888 people have made a recovery. Active infections number 154,179, while there are 7,732 hospitalised patients, 649 on ventilators. Fully 44,318 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has risen to 1,850,230.

So far, most coronavirus cases have been registered in Budapest (47,985) and Pest County (29,124), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (14,593), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (13,733) and Hajdú-Bihar (12,122). Tolna (3,468) has the fewest cases.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay