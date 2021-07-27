Hungary Allows Entry to Vaccinated Russian Tourists

Hungary will allow entry to Russian visitors if they hold a Covid-19 immunity certificate from Tuesday, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced.

The measure comes in response to Russia’s recent decision to resume issuing tourist and business visas to Hungarian citizens who hold a negative PCR test for coronavirus, Szijjártó said on Facebook. Szijjártó said the Hungarian government’s decision was made on the principle of reciprocity and is aimed at reviving the country’s tourism sector which has been hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. “Hungary has always been a popular destination for Russians, and the fact that vaccinated Russian tourists can visit Hungary again will help the sector immensely,” Szijjártó said.

hungarymatters.hu

