Novák opens 19th World Aquatics Championships

President Katalin Novák opened the 19th World Aquatics Championships in Budapest on Saturday. Novák noted that organisers had just four months to prepare to host the worlds and said they had “set a world record on dry land”. She acknowledged the athletes who had to train in difficult conditions and without knowing if or when there would be a world championships amid the pandemic. Hungary hopes to keep hosting at a similar frequency, she said, adding that it would be the venue for the short course worlds in 2024. Hungary hosted the World Aquatics Championships in 2017.

