The government has reached an agreement with one of the Chinese vaccine manufacturers

The government is taking every opportunity to work on a coronavirus vaccine in Hungary, and there is a good chance that it will also get vaccines from China, the prime minister said in an online press conference on Thursday.

Regarding vaccine purchases, Gergely Gulyás said that the delivery of vaccines in the EU is slow, the weekly quantity arriving in Hungary via the EU is less than 100,000, which means that it would take about 30 weeks to vaccinate 3 million people.

The government wants to leave the era of closures behind sooner, but it will have to get the vaccine from elsewhere, he stressed.

On the possibility of chinese procurement, the Minister said that they had practically agreed with Sinopharm, and the date of delivery of the first batch, which could be up to one million, depends only on the speed of the Hungarian licensing.

The manufacturer announced a few weeks ago that an interim analysis of the results of the clinical trials showed that the inactivated virus-containing agent

provides protection against coronavirus infection with 79 percent effectiveness.

Gergely Gulyás also spoke about the fact that adherence to consistent Hungarian epidemiological measures is still the guarantee that the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic will continue downwards.

He emphasized that although the epidemic is declining in Hungary as a result of the restrictive measures, this is not a European phenomenon, so the risk of importing and spreading the virus is still present.

There are two options for easing the restrictions: either the epidemic curve should remain downwards or the vaccination should be increased to a sufficient extent, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office said.

