Police found out who is piling up the trash

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Police found out who is piling up the trash

The identity of the two people who illegally dumped their rubbish in public places was revealed in Hajdúböszörmény this week on the city’s official social media page.

On Külső – Újfehértói street, as well as on the Nagy – Bocskai vineyard III. irregularly dumped municipal waste was found in front of this vineyard while public service inspectors and field guards were on duty.

By inspecting the trash, the rule-breakers were identified, so the proceedings were immediately initiated against them.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

Snow-white goat twins were born at the Debrecen Zoo

Bácsi Éva

Police found out who is piling up the trash

Bácsi Éva

A man from Debrecen caused a fatal accident

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *