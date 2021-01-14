Police found out who is piling up the trash

The identity of the two people who illegally dumped their rubbish in public places was revealed in Hajdúböszörmény this week on the city’s official social media page.

On Külső – Újfehértói street, as well as on the Nagy – Bocskai vineyard III. irregularly dumped municipal waste was found in front of this vineyard while public service inspectors and field guards were on duty.

By inspecting the trash, the rule-breakers were identified, so the proceedings were immediately initiated against them.

debreceninap.hu