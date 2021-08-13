Covid – 86 New Infections, No Deaths

Fully 86 new coronavirus infections were registered over the past 24 hours, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday, noting there were no deaths.

So far 5,663,658 people have received a first jab, while 5,497,940 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 16,374, while hospitals are treating 80 Covid patients, 15 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 1,168 people in official quarantine, while 6,415,557 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 810,212 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,037. Fully 763,801 people have made a recovery.

hungarymattres.hu

pixabay