Socialists Call on Government to Suspend Health Workers’ New Legal Status

The opposition Socialist Party is calling on the government to take measures to prevent a further departure of health-care workers from the sector triggered by a new law on their legal status, a lawmaker of the party said.

“The cabinet had better tackle, and not deny the situation that the establishment of a new legal status for health-care personnel has led to several thousand workers leaving their profession, which has caused severe shortages in the sector and cost human lives,” Ildikó Borbély Bangó told an online press conference. She said that despite the government’s “denial”, the shortage problem was a fact which had been proven by the government’s call for health-care volunteers and the issuance of a decree making it possible for GPs to be ordered to work on hospital shifts. The party calls for an immediate suspension of the new legal status of health workers, a re-introduction of their previous status as public employees and an immediate wage increase of all workers in the sector, Bangó said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay