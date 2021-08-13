Hungary Helping Czech Rep, Vietnam

Hungary is helping the Czech Republic and Vietnam in their protection efforts against the coronavirus, the state secretary for communication and Hungary’s international profile has said.

Tamás Menczer said on Facebook that thanks to Hungary’s successful vaccine acquisitions, it had made good progress with vaccinations and “what’s more, we are even able to help our allies and partners”. The Czech Republic and Vietnam have asked for Hungary’s help, he said. The government has decided to lend 100,000 doses of Janssen vaccine to the Czech Republic and donate 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca and 100,000 antigen tests to Vietnam, he added. Menczer said the Czech Republic was one of Hungary’s most important allies in Europe, and the stronger the protection efforts were in the countries of the region, the better it was for Hungary. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Hungary has lent more than 440,000 doses of vaccine to the Czech Republic and Vietnam is an important partner in the Southeast Asia region, he added.