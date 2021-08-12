The cars are already being prepared for this year’s Flower Carnival

Preparations for the 2021 Flower Carnival in Debrecen are already in full swing.

This year, the event will move to the Big Forest and the carnival audience will be waiting for the carnival audience in the Nagyerdei Park, the University Square, the Nagyerdei Outdoor Stage, the Debrecen Amusement Park from 12 to 22 August.

The flower carts will be exhibited on August 20 in the stadium-side part of Nagyerdei körút, and then on August 21 and 22 in Kossuth Square. The flower car exhibition can be viewed free of charge.

In the Debrecen Cultural Park, the first rural zoo and botanical garden in the country, August 15-22. the 10th Galiba Children’s Festival will be held. In the spirit of national values, the participants of the community decoration draw inspiration from well-known fairy tale figures from the Hungarian folk tale cartoon series and from the Hungaricums. This year they are preparing a Galiba menu for families, which includes goulash soup, stuffed cabbage from Debrecen and non-alcoholic splash.

For nine days, from 13 to 21 August, the Czech Beer Terrace will reopen in the Big Forest, where you can taste more and more delicious Czech beers. The beer terrace can only be visited with a security certificate.

More information, programs on the carnival website.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: MTI / János Vajda