“There has long been no example of being able to refuel so cheaply in Hungary.”- tenyek.hu reported.

From Wednesday, the prices of petrol and diesel also fell sharply, with those of diesel by HUF 4 and those of petrol by HUF 5.

As a result, the price of 95 petrol per liter fell to HUF 446 and that of diesel to HUF 443, which has not been the case for a long time.

