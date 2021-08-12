The girl stole clothes from the shopping center in Debrecen

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office filed a lawsuit against the juvenile defendant for the theft, who ripped the goods protection device from the clothes of her choice in two shops and left without payment.

The juvenile accused and her relative were in one of the shopping malls in Debrecen on 28 July 2021 between 4 pm and 5 pm and were looking at clothing stores.

A relative was present in the shops for the acts committed by the accused, but she was unaware of the crimes committed.

The accused and the person with her went into one of the clothing stores, where they looked and tried separately. The accused brought two women’s clothes into the rehearsal booth, where she ripped the goods protection device from them, and then left the products hidden in her own bag without leaving.

After that, they both went to another store, where the accused took three skirts and a T-shirt with her to the rehearsal booth. There, she ripped the item of protection from all the products, then hid two skirts in her own bag, while she hid a skirt and a T-shirt in her relative’s left-hand bag, as she could no longer fit in her own.

The defendant also brought out her own and her relative’s bag from the booth, after which they both left the shop without pay. However, the defendant’s act was spotted by the store’s security guards, she was arrested near the store, and then the stolen clothes were taken back from the bags.

The accused caused nearly HUF 6,000 in damage to one clothing store and nearly HUF 24,000 to the other, which was not recovered due to the fact that they were damaged due to the removal of the goods protection equipment and thus became unsaleable.

The case was investigated by the Debrecen Police Headquarters.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the accused in the Debrecen District Court for the value of 2 regular violations of theft by force against property. In the indictment for the prosecution, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court impose a public service penalty on the accused based on the content of the documents without holding a trial, and order the confiscation of property corresponding to the amount of damage caused to one of the victims.

debreceninap.hu