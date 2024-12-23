At the beginning of the week, precipitation is expected in many areas, but clear skies are forecast for Christmas

At the start of the week, snow, sleet, and rain are likely across much of the country. However, by Christmas Day, the skies will clear, and the following days are expected to bring mostly sunny weather with daytime highs ranging from 2 to 8 degrees Celsius. By the weekend, overcast, misty, and locally foggy conditions will return, accompanied by a drop in temperatures, according to the forecast from HungaroMet Zrt.

On Monday, the skies will be predominantly overcast, and precipitation is expected in many areas, except for the Western Transdanubian region and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County and its surroundings. Snow and sleet are likely, but rain may also occur in some places. In Baranya and the surrounding areas, a significant layer of snow could accumulate. The northern and northeastern winds will strengthen over large areas of Transdanubia, occasionally becoming stormy. In the Mecsek region, the strong winds may cause snowdrifts by the afternoon. Daytime highs are expected to range between 1 and 4 degrees Celsius.

On Christmas Eve, Tuesday, the weather will mostly remain cloudy or overcast. During the day, clouds may break up more significantly in the west and, later in the evening, from the northeast. Rainfall is expected to increase from the east, starting as snow but gradually transitioning to sleet and rain. Due to above-freezing daytime temperatures, snow that has previously accumulated will begin to melt, and any fresh snow cover will likely remain thin, around a few centimeters at most. The north winds will strengthen significantly, becoming stormy in many areas. Overnight lows will generally hover around freezing, though in less windy and cloudy areas, temperatures could drop to around minus 4 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs will range from 1 to 6 degrees Celsius.

On Christmas Day, Wednesday, clouds will continue to break up from the north and northeast, bringing mostly clear or partly cloudy skies and sunny conditions to much of the country. Light snow, sleet, or rain may still occur in the early morning in parts of southern and southwestern Transdanubia, but precipitation is not expected during the day. The north and northeast winds will remain strong, with occasional stormy gusts. Overnight lows will generally range between minus 2 and plus 3 degrees Celsius, but in snow-covered, less cloudy, and less windy areas, temperatures could be several degrees colder. Daytime highs are forecast to be between 2 and 7 degrees Celsius.

On the second day of Christmas, Thursday, mostly clear or partly cloudy skies are expected, with sunny weather dominating most areas. However, some overcast patches may occur. No precipitation is anticipated. The north-northeast winds will still bring occasional strong gusts. Overnight lows will drop to between minus 4 and plus 1 degrees Celsius, with much colder conditions possible in snow-covered and less windy areas. Daytime highs will rise to between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, mid- and high-level clouds may temporarily increase, but several hours of sunshine are still expected. No precipitation is forecast. The north and northeast winds will remain occasionally breezy but will gradually ease. Temperatures will range from minus 7 to 0 degrees Celsius in the morning and rise to between 2 and 7 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

On Saturday, a mix of overcast, foggy, and clear, sunny areas is expected. Fog may form overnight in many parts of the country and could persist in some regions during the day. Clear and sunny conditions are expected to dominate, but no precipitation is likely, except for occasional drizzle or freezing drizzle in foggy areas. Winds will remain light or moderate. Morning lows will range from minus 8 to 0 degrees Celsius, while daytime highs will be between minus 1 and plus 5 degrees Celsius, with sub-freezing highs expected in persistently foggy regions.

On Sunday, predominantly overcast, misty, and locally foggy conditions will prevail, with a cold air blanket settling over much of the country. Small pockets of clear, sunny skies may persist in some areas. Precipitation is not expected, although light drizzle or freezing drizzle is possible in foggy regions. Winds will remain light or moderate. Temperatures will drop to between minus 8 and plus 1 degrees Celsius overnight, with daytime highs ranging from minus 2 to plus 5 degrees Celsius. Sub-zero highs are expected in areas with persistent fog and cloud cover.

Picture: illustration.