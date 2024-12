A Hungarian driver caused a tragedy near Hainfeld in Lower Austria, according to an article from Krone.at. A 21-year-old pedestrian was hit by a 48-year-old driver on the road to Kaumberg in the past few days.

According to the Austrian newspaper, the driver did not notice the young man in the dark, who was on his way home from a company event. The man suffered such serious injuries that he died despite quick life-saving interventions.

