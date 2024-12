This year, DKV Zrt. will once again launch its Advent music tram.

On December 23, 2024, Monday, members of the Maróthi György Pedagogical Choir will create an authentic Christmas atmosphere on the CAF light tram, departing from the Nagyállomás at 5:00 PM along the Line 2 route.

Passengers on the Advent music tram will enjoy classic holiday songs. The tram will operate with the regular fare schedule.

(Debreceni Nap)