This is how the opening hours of the Déri Museum are changing due to the cuts

As a result of consultation with the city administration, the Déri Museum welcomes guests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, except for Sundays and Mondays, from November 1, in the spirit of visitor needs and economy, the institution announced.

The box office closes at 3 p.m. Due to reconstruction, the exhibition units on the first floor in the east wing of the museum cannot be visited from November 1. The museum’s member institutions – the Ferenc Medgyessy Memorial Exhibition and the House of Debrecen Literature (Péterfia u. 28) – will be closed from November 1 until April 15, 2023.

The exhibition “Dawn of the New World – István Tisza” jointly organized by the Parliament Museum and the Déri Museum (Kossuth u. 1) will be on display on October 29 and 30, Saturday and Sunday according to the current opening hours of the Déri Museum from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while from November 2 – the same as the museum’s new opening hours – it can be viewed from Tuesday to Saturday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The exhibition can be visited free of charge without registration, however, guided tours can only be requested with prior registration at the e-mail address tiszakiallitas@derimuzeum.hu.

debreceninap.hu