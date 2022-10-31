UniPass card: constantly expanding discounts

The UniPass card management system of the University of Debrecen is unique nationally and has been an everyday part of the lives of university citizens for about ten years. Today, cardholders can use the services of more than 50 partners at a discount, and the number of acceptance points is constantly increasing.

More than 10,000 cards are produced annually at the UniPass Card Management Center of the University of Debrecen. For eight years, freshmen have had the opportunity to receive their university cards upon enrolment. Because of the start of the academic year, instead of the usual two-week production, work went full steam ahead in the summer. By mid-September, approximately six thousand cards were produced at the center.

The multi-functional university card was introduced in 2013, and it is now possible to use services that everyone will encounter sooner or later, be it library use, sports, gastronomy, or dressing. UniPass not only helps its owner with discounts but since 2017 it can also be used as a means of payment. Cardholders can currently shop at a discount in almost 100 stores of more than 50 cooperating partners in 25 cities and use various services.

Among the domestic higher education institutions, nowhere do they offer such a wide range of university card services as the University of Debrecen. It is gratifying that there is an increasing demand for services both within and outside the walls of the university. Due to the increase in the number of acceptance points, the cooperating partners are trying to provide cardholders with an increasingly diverse offer

– Andrea Fülöp told.

Among the old partners, one of the most popular is LIBRI, which offers discounts in eight stores in the capital and in the big cities of the university’s rural campuses in addition to Debrecen. An even larger volume of cooperation was signed with PRAKTIKER, as UniPass cards have been accepted in all stores in Hungary since last year, offering a ten percent discount.

But the university card is not only useful for discounts, as the UniPass can also be used at the entrance to the university fitness center, UniFit, and DEAC matches. UniBike, which is popular among foreign students, also belongs to this circle, it functions as a reading ticket in DEENK, and the card is also an excellent aid for admission in the dormitories. You can also pay with it at the Nagyerde Water Tower and the Campus Festival, while a thirty percent discount can be applied at the Bowling bar on the Kassai út campus when paying with a UniPass card. The card is also present in the scientific areas: by showing it, you can visit the Botanic Gardens for free and get discounted admission to the Agóra. In addition, many shops in the FÓRUM Debrecen shopping center have already joined the initiative.

Andrea Fülöp pointed out that this year the number of places accepting UniPass cards has been expanded with two major cooperating partners: in addition to the Déri Museum, the Csokonai Theater has also been added to the list, cardholders can use a 20 percent discount at the former and a 12 percent discount at the latter. These are the big names this year, but the center also has plans for the future.

Our IT developments have been continuous in recent years, but we plan to soon expand the range of acceptance points with new partners. It is an opportunity that hopefully, more and more people will become aware of its benefits. Our goal is to make the possibility of extremely diverse services available with the UniPass card available to as many cardholders as possible. Our Facebook page can also help with this, where we try to provide up-to-date information about existing partners as well as new ones,

– emphasized the head of the center.

Applying for a card is as easy as using the card. If the university city with an active legal relationship has a network ID, after logging in on the unipass.hu page, he only needs to upload an ID photo and choose the one he likes best from the 22 types of background images.

Students receive the cards from HAK, which can be picked up at the offices on Böszörményi út, Egyetem tér and Kassai út. Since UniPass cards can also be used as means of payment, they must be activated after receipt.

You can find information about applying for the card, options for use, balance tracking and other useful information on the UniPass website.

unideb.hu