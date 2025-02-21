Debrecen’s first Chinese Lantern Festival offers exciting programs

On Friday, February 21, Debrecen will host its first Chinese Lantern Festival, organized by the Confucius Institute and Debreceni Kreatív Közösség. The event marks the end of the Chinese Lunar New Year and, similar to Hungary’s Farsang, celebrates the end of winter.

Visitors to Batthyány Promenade will experience a fusion of Chinese traditions and Hungarian carnival customs. This year, CATL Debrecen will also be present at the festival, offering a recruitment booth, fortune cookie machine, and fun games for attendees.

The festival’s vibrant program promises an unforgettable experience for all ages. The February 21 event will feature traditional Chinese performances, unique musical instrument shows, and a spectacular fire-juggling display. Children can enjoy an Aquamanó family concert and a costume contest for an extra dose of fun.

The Chinese Lantern Festival aims to strengthen ties between Chinese and Hungarian cultures, promote the Chinese language and traditions, and enhance cultural and economic relations between the two nations.

The Debreceni Kreatív Közösség, founded in September 2022, brings together local businesses and communities to enrich Debrecen’s cultural scene. Their past successful events include Halloween street festivals, the Spring Rhyme Festival, Latin Dance Night, and the Flower Festival.

At the Chinese Lantern Festival, CATL Debrecen will also welcome visitors to their booth, where they will offer interactive games, fortune cookies, and job opportunities. The company actively supports Debrecen’s cultural and social events and is committed to engaging with local educational institutions and community initiatives.

More infos of the event is here.