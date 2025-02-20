Experience the magic of Italy with Luca Balduccio in Debrecen

This February, Debrecen will come alive with the vibrant spirit of Italy as Luca Balduccio brings two special events to the city. Whether you’re a lover of Italian culture, music, or cuisine, these evenings promise an unforgettable experience filled with charm, passion, and an authentic Italian atmosphere.

Italian night with Luca Balduccio – Hosted by DEMKI

📅 Date & Time: February 21, 2025 | 20:00 – 22:00

📍 Venue: DEMKI Ifjúsági Ház Nagyterem

💰 Admission: Free (Registration required)

Immerse yourself in the true essence of Italy with Luca Balduccio at this unique cultural evening. Expect an electrifying atmosphere as Luca takes the stage in a brand-new setting, bringing his signature charm and energy to the DEMKI Ifjúsági Ház.

Since seating is limited, advance registration is required. Each participant must register individually to secure a spot. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this spectacular night—register now!

Italian night at FitandFine Trattoria

📅 Date & Time: February 28, 2025 | 19:30

📍 Venue: FitandFine Trattoria Resteurant

📩 Reservations: fitandfinefood@gmail.com | ☎️ +36 30 848 8541

Enjoy a spectacular Friday evening at FitandFine Trattoria, where Luca Balduccio will transport you into his enchanting world of music and artistry. This timeless experience blends culture, entertainment, and the flavors of authentic Italian cuisine.

Seats are limited, so be sure to book your table in advance!

Whether you choose to attend one or both of these fantastic events, prepare for an evening filled with Italian passion, rhythm, and flavors. Let Luca Balduccio whisk you away to Italy—right here in Debrecen!

Picture: DEMKI