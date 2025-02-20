Celebrate Hungarian Skating Day at the Debrecen Ice Rink

Seven years ago, on February 22, 2018, Hungary’s short-track speed skating relay team made history by winning the country’s first-ever Winter Olympic gold medal in PyeongChang. Since then, this memorable date has become known as Hungarian Skating Day, thanks to the initiative of the Hungarian National Skating Federation. Every year, skating enthusiasts celebrate this occasion, and 2025 will be no different!

On Saturday, the Debrecen Ice Rink will host an exciting lineup of activities, music, and an electric atmosphere for visitors. Whether you’re an experienced skater or just looking for a fun weekend event, this is a great opportunity to enjoy the ice!

📅 Date & Time: Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 15:00 – 20:30

⛸️ 15:00-17:30: Ice activities, obstacle course, and skating showcase, hosted by DJ Frenk.

🔊 18:00-20:30: Ice disco featuring DJ Németi.

During the event, the on-site café will offer a coloring corner for kids, and attendees will also have the chance to meet Korikutya, the official mascot of the Hungarian National Skating Federation!

🎟️ Ticket Information:

Attendance at Hungarian Skating Day requires a valid ticket or pass, granting single entry. Tickets are available only on-site at the venue.

🎫 Ticket sales start: 14:00 💰 Standard ticket price: 1,500 HUF per person

🔹 Additional Services:

👟 Skate rental: 1,500 HUF per pair 🔧 Skate sharpening: 2,000 HUF per pair 🎒 Locker rental: 500 HUF

❗ Due to high demand, attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as the event is expected to reach full capacity!

Don’t miss out on this fantastic celebration of skating—lace up your skates and enjoy the festivities at Debrecen Ice Rink!

More info here.