Aldi recalled hamburger meat due to the risk of salmonella

ALDI Hungary initiated a recall of the BBQ Beef Burger meat 200 g product distributed by the supermarket chain due to the product’s suspected Salmonella contamination, the National Trade and Consumer Protection Authority announced.

According to the report, the pathogen was detected in the mentioned product based on an examination carried out as part of a self-check. In cooperation with the NKFH, the department store took the necessary measures and took care of withdrawing the item from circulation and recalling it from consumers.

The details of the objected product are as follows:

Name: BBQ Beef Burger Meat Patty 200 g

Article number: 714670

Best before date: 21.02.2025

Item ID: 250620127

Supplier: JOB SERVICE HUNGARY Kft.

If someone has purchased the product with the item ID above, do not consume it. The product can be returned to any store.





