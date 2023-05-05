Reformed Christians meet in Debrecen in mid-May

Debrecen Reformed Days will be organized for the second time in the county seat of Hajdúság. From the day of the ascension, i.e., Thursday, May 18, to the Sunday of confirmation, i.e., May 21, thousands of interested people are expected to attend the programs – it was announced at the press conference announcing the event.

Károly Fekete, the bishop of the Tiszántúli Reformed Church District, said that last year, after the pandemic period, the meeting was organized for the first time with the participation of the urban and rural churches of the Diocese of Debrecen, 39 parishes. He emphasized that this church community will be expected this year as well.

These are the days of confirmation

– said the bishop of Tiszántúl, adding that confirmation means confirmation.

He mentioned that in the past teenagers took the vow of confirmation, but since the regime change, many adults do the same.

It is also important for the congregations to be strengthened in what they can experience within the framework of the Reformed Church, it is necessary for a strong community that accepts its faith to “surround” these parishes – said Károly Fekete, noting that they would like such meetings to take place on the current occasions as well, which contribute to the strengthening of faith.

Among the programs of the first day, Károly Fekete singled out the festive service in which young people will also participate in the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen.

The concert of the Kaláka ensemble, which puts the letters of the apostle Paul into songs, will be a prominent program on this day, which will be held in the Reformed University church, said the bishop of the Tiszántúl church district.

Gryllus Dániel Kossuth Award-winning Hungarian composer, performer, and musician who registered online for the press conference, said about their concert to be held in the university church: they feel the opportunity to perform is a great honor. The first presentation of the songs written in connection with the letters of the Apostle Paul was in 1991, but their message is still valid today, he emphasized.

Károly Fekete also drew attention to the possibility of donating, this year the donations received from various programs will be used to renovate the interior of the Reformed Church in Szabadságtelep, which burned down last year due to an electrical blackout.

Tamás Hadházi, dean of the Debrecen Reformed Diocese, presented the additional programs of the Debrecen Reformed Days at the press conference. There will be a confirmation meeting on May 19, which was attended by more than 150 young people last year. The climax of the event is the outdoor communion service on May 20.

The dean of the diocese highlighted among the programs that there will be a parish fair, several handicrafts, and a concert.

Among the programs are the services on May 21, which will be held in their own order in the churches of the diocese, but the donations received there will also be used for the renovation of the Reformed Church in Szabadságtelep.