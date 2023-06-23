Several stops will be relocated on Nagyerdei körút

Road surface renovation works are being carried out on the section of Nagyerdei körút between Simonyi út and Martinovics utca, DKV informed.

Therefore, the Kardos utca and Besze János utca stops in the direction of Hadházi út, as well as the Oláh Gábor utca stop in the direction of Simonyi út, will be closed from the start of operations on Saturday, June 24, 2023, until the end of operations on Sunday, July 09, 2023.

During the works, the 23Y bus in the direction of Hadházi út will stop at the temporary stop in front of Nagyerdei körút 40. Also, it exchanges passengers at a temporary stop 30 meters ahead of the Oláh Gábor utca stop, in the direction of Simonyi út.