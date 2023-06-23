Several stops will be relocated on Nagyerdei körút

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Several stops will be relocated on Nagyerdei körút

Road surface renovation works are being carried out on the section of Nagyerdei körút between Simonyi út and Martinovics utca, DKV informed.

Therefore, the Kardos utca and Besze János utca stops in the direction of Hadházi út, as well as the Oláh Gábor utca stop in the direction of Simonyi út, will be closed from the start of operations on Saturday, June 24, 2023, until the end of operations on Sunday, July 09, 2023.

During the works, the 23Y bus in the direction of Hadházi út will stop at the temporary stop in front of Nagyerdei körút 40. Also, it exchanges passengers at a temporary stop 30 meters ahead of the Oláh Gábor utca stop, in the direction of Simonyi út.

Related Posts

Archaeological excavation in the Vezér út reservoir area

Bácsi Éva

Night of the Museums 2023 programs in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Several stops will be relocated on Nagyerdei körút

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *