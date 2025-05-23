Food distribution and Children’s Day pizza party in Debrecen

The Unsolicited Attention Debrecen Women’s Public Life Association will next welcome guests on Sunday, May 25, 2025 — this time again on the last Sunday of the month, which also coincides with Children’s Day — with a warm meal and kindness.

Food distribution will take place on Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Debrecen, Petőfi Square, in front of the underpass area.

On the occasion of Children’s Day, children who come with their parents can enjoy a pizza party, and the organizers have prepared additional surprises and playful programs. Despite the occasion, warm meals can still only be provided for 150 guests, so numbers will be handed out starting from 9:00 a.m.

Those who wish to support the organization’s work and help the needy with food donations, financial support, or volunteer work can get in touch at: +36 30 9841 963.

Donations by bank transfer can be made as follows:

Unsolicited Attention Debrecen Women’s Public Life Association

Account number: Polgári Bank ZRT 612 00261-11059802

Please write in the reference: food distribution, 2025.

“Our resources are very limited; we cannot afford expensive toys, bouncy castles, or costly programs. At the same time, ‘our’ children live here too, many of whom don’t even know what Children’s Day means,” said Ibolya Tukoráné Kádár, head of the association, who asks everyone to reflect together on the value of our happiness while even a single child is hungry in Hungary.