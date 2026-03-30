Foundation stone laid for the Debrecen Logistics and Truck Terminal

The foundation stone of Debrecen’s new, state-of-the-art truck terminal was laid in a ceremonial event, marking a significant milestone in the city’s and region’s logistical and economic development. The project aims to provide modern, safe, and efficient infrastructure for freight traffic to meet the growing industrial and cargo transport needs.

Debreceni Ingatlanfejlesztő Kft. won funding in June 2022 from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for the project titled “Developing Safe and Secure Truck Parking in Debrecen” (ID: 01079514–21-HU-TG-TRUCKPARK), which focuses on creating a safe and secure truck parking facility in Debrecen.

The goal is to establish a regional, concentrated, and cost-efficient logistics and truck terminal that will serve the BMW factory, its suppliers, urban and regional clients, the Southern Economic Zone, and the city’s smaller industrial parks. The terminal will significantly reduce logistics traffic within the city and on its road network.

The development is closely linked to Debrecen’s dynamic industrial growth, particularly large-scale automotive investments in the region and their associated supplier networks. The new truck terminal will support uninterrupted supply chains and facilitate efficient operation of “just-in-time” and “just-in-sequence” logistics systems.

The facility has economic, transportation, and urban management significance. The parking area will allow organized and safe waiting for trucks, reducing congestion on city streets and improving traffic safety. It will also act as a buffer in case of delays due to traffic disruptions or adverse weather conditions.

High-quality services will also be provided for drivers, including facilities for mandatory rest periods, social amenities, and dining options, contributing to both road safety and improved working conditions, according to Zsófia Goda, Economic Development and Communications Expert at EDC Debrecen City and Economic Development Center.

Strategically located, the terminal offers direct access to the M35 motorway, making all three of Debrecen’s industrial parks easily reachable. Nearby, an intermodal rail terminal and a new customs office provide additional advantages for international cargo transport while relieving the city’s internal road network.

The project strengthens Debrecen’s logistics role not only domestically but also internationally, as part of the European transport network (TEN-T). In total, the development will create 196 ESPORG Silver and 64 ESPORG Gold rated protected and secure truck parking spaces, meeting high European standards. The facility will also offer modern driver accommodations, social and hygiene facilities, and dining options to ensure driver comfort, safety, and proper rest.

The foundation stone ceremony was attended by project partners, decision-makers, and regional economic representatives, marking the start of a long-term strategic development. Speeches were given by Dr. László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen; Dr. Lajos Barcsa, Deputy Mayor; Zoltán Nyul, Deputy Secretary of State for High-Rise Construction Investments at the Ministry of Construction and Transport; and Ferenc Kun, CEO of Debreceni Ingatlanfejlesztő Kft.

The construction procurement process concluded at the end of January. The contract for the construction works was awarded to a consortium formed by Debreceni Mélyépítő Holding Kft. and KE-VÍZ 21 Zrt., with the contract signed on January 27, 2026. The construction site was handed over on March 16, 2026, and the project is scheduled for completion in the first half of 2027. According to the contract, the construction period is 12 months, starting from the site handover.