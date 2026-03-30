Wizz Air launches new flight from Debrecen to Istanbul

Wizz Air is adding a new route from Debrecen to Istanbul. The list of cities accessible via Wizz Air from Debrecen continues to expand, and from July 1, passengers from the eastern Hungarian airport will be able to fly to Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul. Flights will operate twice a week.

The statement highlighted that Wizz Air has significantly expanded its Hungary–Turkey network in recent months. During the summer season, the airline already operates daily flights from Budapest to Istanbul and Antalya, and later this year, it will launch a route between the two countries’ capitals, Budapest and Ankara, the announcement said.

Wizz Air operates a fleet of 262 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft and carried 68.6 million passengers in 2025. The airline is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ.

In its third financial quarter between October and December 2025, Wizz Air achieved revenues of €1.3 billion, a 10.2% increase year-on-year. The company’s EBITDA for the third quarter was €176 million, up 12.2% compared to the same period last year. In the same period, the company recorded a loss of €139 million, which is 42.2% lower than in the corresponding period of the previous year.