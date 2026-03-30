Tram services disrupted in Debrecen due to accident

An accident occurred on Piac utca near the Vásáry István utca stop, causing disruptions to tram services.

During the police investigation, trams are operating in two separate sections instead of their usual route. One section runs between Nagyállomás and Szent Anna utca, while the other operates between Szent Anna utca and the University of Debrecen / Doberdó utca stops.

Passengers can still use their tickets after transferring, but they must validate them again on each vehicle.

Authorities are working at the scene, and normal service is expected to resume once the investigation is completed.

Trams are running on the full line again

The police investigation on Piac utca has been completed, and trams are now operating on the entire line again without interruption.

(DKV)