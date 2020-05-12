Newborn Welsh Pony at the Zoo

The spring baby boom is now truly kicking in, with more arrivals every week. Most recently, we welcomed yet another healthy Welsh pony on April 29, following our last birth in 2017.

Happy and lively, the piebald little male is already exhibited on the premises of the Amusement Park by his caring mom’s side. This time around, we thought that you should be the ones to name our youngest resident, so feel free to drop your suggestions in a comment below till 12:00 this Friday (May 15).

Native to the harsh mountains of Wales, Welsh ponies are thought to have been originated from a cross between the ponies introduced by the Celts and the ones native to the British Isles. They have a small but well-proportioned physique coupled with excellent endurance and resilience, thanks to the inhospitable terrain and climate of their homeland. Welsh ponies are highly popular worldwide and ideal for introducing children to horse-riding – which is something we will soon be able to help you with since ever-popular pony rides will once again be available from June 1 onwards.

Besides awaiting your name suggestions, our youngest pony is also yet to be adopted. If you want to make him really happy while also offering us tremendous help, please consider becoming a zoo foster parent. Further info at:

www.zoodebrecen.hu/content/supportus.html

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park