The MODEM in Debrecen was named Museum of the Year

The MODEM Modern and Contemporary Art Centre shared fantastic news on its social media: the institution has been awarded the Museum of the Year 2025 title.

The prestigious prize is awarded annually by the Pulszky Society – Hungarian Museum Association to institutions that shape the Hungarian museum landscape with outstanding professional work and a fresh perspective. The MODEM team expressed their joy that their mission, rooted in contemporary art, has resonated with others — and that many share the belief that art is alive, exciting, and belongs to everyone.

The award, received in the “small museums” category, was presented to the MODEM representatives on May 24, during the Museum May Day event.