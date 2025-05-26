Sunday’s highlights at the Debrecen Drive 2025

Debrecen Drive 2025 wrapped up Sunday with family-friendly thrills and four-wheeled spectacle—perfectly timed for Children’s Day weekend.

Ganxsta Zolee, Vályi István, Fekete László and Gábor Betti raced as “pizza couriers” on an obstacle course—stopwatches clicking the moment of first bite—while Cívis Motorsport’s BMW beauty contest roared to life along Nagyerdei körút.

In the Hall, collector Laci Nemes displayed vintage pedal cars that enchanted all ages. Nearby, Csaba Krajnyák’s Ferrari-inspired “Totems of Csabesz” racing-wear debuted alongside Zoltán Bereczki’s live set and panels on women in motorsport and car memorabilia.

Police, special forces and a K9 unit staged siren-blaring demos by the Ködszínház, capped by a service helicopter takeoff from Nagyerdei Stadium. Although no tanks appeared, kids still reveled in donning officer helmets and “riding” police bikes.

BMX riders from Velvart Suli stunned the crowd with aerial tricks. Drifters Piskolty Kevin and Bilik Berci set tires smoking, and Germany’s FlicFlac duo (Ondrej Zaruba, Tomas Lysacek) wowed with precision stunts. New to the show, go-karters Norbi Fehér and Attila Rövid darted around a pop-up track, rounding out a high-energy grand finale.

Despite cloudy skies, Debrecen Drive closed on a high note—blending engine roar, daring stunts and hands-on fun. See you in 2026!