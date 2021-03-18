Easter collection of donations started in Debrecen

The Morzsányi Love Association helps the hard-working people of Debrecen during the epidemic. The association will not leave nearly 200 “protégés” alone during the holiday. Before Easter, cooked food for all affected families, a durable food package, and Easter gifts for the children are brought home. Unfortunately, Morzsányi Party could not be held due to the epidemic.

Unfortunately, the current headcount can be expanded “indefinitely” as many of the poor live in the city. The number of people we can help depends largely on how many donations we receive.

Our requests:

We are waiting for the application of the enterprising people of Debrecen who would cook food;

We are waiting for unlimited quantities of DURABLE FOOD, potatoes, apples, citrus fruits,

We are waiting for children toys, children books;

We are waiting for applications from bakeries, grocery stores, butchers, restaurants in Debrecen for cooperation;

We look forward to computers and laptops, most poor families lack the basic conditions for online education.

We also expect a monetary donation. The account number of the association:

Morzsányi Love Association; Erste Bank; Account number: 11600006- 00000000- -93568971 Note: Easter 2021

For information on in-kind donations, please contact: morzsapartydebrecen@gmail.com.

– writes Andrea Leipzig, the leader of the association.